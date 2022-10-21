It Was Freezing at Night

Last night was frosty in most part of the country.

It was the coldest in Nyírlugos, -5.3 degrees Celsius was measured there, the National Meteorological Service announced on Facebook on Friday. During the night, colder and drier air flowed from the northeast mainly over the eastern counties, the air movement remained rather weak, clouds did not hinder the radiation, so the air could cool below freezing in a large area. They measured -5.3 degrees in Nyírlugos, which is two degrees colder than the season record so far, which was measured in Zabar on Thursday morning.

