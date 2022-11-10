Thursday Brings a Cold Front

A cold front will arrive in our country on Thursday morning, but there is no need to prepare for a significant change in the weather.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, visibility will improve, but the sky will typically be very cloudy or overcast until the afternoon. Rather, there can only be longer or shorter periods of the day. Scattered – more likely in the western and southwestern regions, as well as in the northeastern counties – rain and showers may occur. In the afternoon behind the front from the northwest, the clouds will definitely decrease, the sun may shine for a few more hours in the northwestern parts of Transdanubia. The northwest wind picks up. The daytime temperature is expected to be between 9 and 17 degrees, it will be warmer in the southeast. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 5 and 11 degrees.

24.hu

pixabay