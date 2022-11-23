Paks II Project Advancing at Prescribed Pace

The upgrade of Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant is moving forward at the pace requested by the customer, Alexander Merten, the deputy head of ASE, the Rosatom unit that is the general contractor for the 12 billion euro project, told Hungarian journalists at the ATOMEXPO nuclear energy trade fair in Sochi on Tuesday.

Merten said project company Paks II is in charge of deciding the tempo of the investment and acquiring the necessary permits, although Rosatom is assisting with the permit applications. Although Rosatom is not affected by European Union sanctions, the impact of the vulnerability of the supplier network and the recession can be felt in the implementation of the investment, he added. The plan is to put two new blocks online in 2030, but much depends on Paks II as well as on Hungarian authorities and decision-makers, Merten said.

