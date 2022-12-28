There are more New Year’s Eve pre-bookings at hotels than last year in Hungary

The accommodation providers are already close to 225,000 reservations for the New Year’s Eve weekend, which is more than in the same period last year. This number is only 2,000 less than the number of nights the guests finally spent the previous year – the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) told MTI.

Domestic guests signed up for more than 133,000 nights, of which 105,000 were in rural accommodations. The Balaton area is the most popular with 21 percent, and Mátra and Bükk are the second with a 10 percent share – they wrote, referring to the data of the National Tourist Information Center.

The capital is doing even better thanks to people coming from abroad, the number of booked guest nights has already exceeded last year. Most of them come from Italy, Germany, Israel, Spain, and the United Kingdom, with a total of 62,000 people registering for accommodation in Budapest from other countries. Only 32 percent of them go to the countryside, most of them to Lake Balaton, Bükre and Sárvár, and the Debrecen area. At the same time, the capital is also much more prevalent among Hungarian guests than in 2021, the 29,000 domestic reservations so far are three times more than last year.

According to the announcement, 4-star hotels lead the ranking of accommodation popularity. 46 percent of hotel reservations in the capital and 56 percent of those in the countryside are for such rooms, they added.

Photo: the new apartment hotel in Debrecen.