6.421 million were vaccinated, 4397 were infected with the new coronavirus, 56 patients died last week

Fully 4,397 new infections were confirmed last week, while there were 56 fatalities in connection with Covid-19, according to the website koronavirus.gov.hu, which published data from last week on Wednesday. The number of active infections stands at 13,571, the website said. Currently, 386 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, 19 intubated on a ventilator.

Altogether 6,420,813 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 6,207,249 having received a second vaccine, 3,903,679 a third, and 413,303 a fourth. The number of registered infections since the start of the pandemic has reached 2,185,816 in Hungary, while there have been 48,495 deaths. Fully 2,123,750 people have made a recovery.

