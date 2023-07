The Debrecen Waterworks Zrt. will carry out operational tests on the electrical network at the Hajdúbagos waterworks depot for the safety of service on Monday (24th July) between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m.

According to the information of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., pressure fluctuations are expected in the settlement of Hajdú-Bihar during the work.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay