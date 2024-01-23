Wizz Air is preparing for the summer season with significant seat capacity on its Hungarian flights

In this summer season, Wizz Air will provide around 4 million seats on its flights to 70 destinations in Hungary, thereby maintaining its market-leading position in Hungary, the airline announced to MTI on Tuesday.

They pointed out that in the travel period starting in April and ending at the end of September, after last year’s record number of passengers, they expect outstanding results again.

In the last summer season, approximately 3 million passengers flew from Hungary on Wizz Air flights, the majority of them booked their flight tickets long before the trip, the most popular destinations were seaside vacation spots and historic cities full of attractions – they write in the announcement.

They expect that the most popular destinations for Hungarian passengers this summer will be Egypt, Greece, Spain and Turkey.

It is announced that passengers can travel to a total of 70 destinations from Budapest and Debrecen.

Wizz Air broke its previous passenger traffic record in 2023, carrying more than 60.3 million passengers last year, which is an increase of about 32 percent compared to 2022; In Hungary, this represented 5.2 million passengers and a 29 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Wizz Air currently operates a fleet of 196 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

According to their statement, in the financial year 2023 – between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023 – the company had an income of 3.896 billion euros.