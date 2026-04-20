Ágnes Forsthoffer nominated for Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament

Ágnes Forsthoffer has been nominated for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, according to an announcement made on Monday by Péter Magyar, leader of the election-winning Tisza Party.

In a post on Facebook, Magyar stated: “We are nominating Ágnes Forsthoffer as Speaker of the post-regime-change Hungarian Parliament.”

Forsthoffer, who serves as one of the vice presidents of the Tisza Party, won a parliamentary seat in the April 12 general election in constituency No. 2 of Veszprém County. Her nomination marks a significant political development following the party’s electoral victory.