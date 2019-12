You can celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome 2020 at a big party on Kossuth square.

Date: Tuesday (31st of December) 9:00 pm

Venue: Kossuth square

Program: New Year’s Eve party on Kossuth square with concerts (Reprodukció, Karaván Família, Kelet Brass Band) and fireworks.

The party is free.

