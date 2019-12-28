Four traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 27 December in numbers:

The police caught fourteen people and took another seven to various police stations on 27 December 2019.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes. Eleven foreign people were taken to police stations for staying illegally in the country.

Three people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and two in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu