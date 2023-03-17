Mumford & Sons, Lorde, Macklemore will also be on the Sziget Festival 2023

The organizers of the Sziget Festival announced the names of fifty new performers. Among them are Mumford & Sons, Lorde, Macklemore, Bonobo, Arlo Parks, Yung Lean, Caroline Polachek and SG Lewis.

With this, the complete list of performers on the main stage of the Sziget was formed, and in addition, the concerts of many other exciting artists became public for the festival planned from August 10 to 15.

The British world star group of folk-rock Mumford & Sons last performed on the Island in 2018, and the American rapper Macklemore a year later. The latter appeared a few weeks ago with his new solo material, Ben. Lorde, the New Zealand singer who achieved world star status in the field of dream pop/indie pop/electronica, is coming to Hungary for the first time. In 2013, his song “Royals” immediately jumped to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the youngest chart leader. The single won two Grammys, and her first album, Pure Heroine, sold more than a million copies worldwide. His second material, 2017’s Melodrama, was also a chart leader in the United States, and he will present his third album, Solar Power, released in 2021, on a world tour this year.

The hip-hop line on the Island is strengthened by Generation Z’s favorite artist, Yung Lean. The Swedish rapper makes up for his canceled performance last year. His colleague, the British Loyle Carner, is coming with his third album, Hugo, in addition to Lazza, Bizzey, Josman, Mezzosangue and Call Me Karizma strengthening the European hip-hop line-up on the Island.

Also with a new album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, the favorite of many, the American singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek, and the British performer, SG Lewis, are also coming with a live show. The Norwegian singer, Girl in Red, is also coming, who will perform before the previously announced star performer, Billie Eilish.

The Q-dance program series, which focuses on the harder styles of dance music, especially hardstyle and hard trance, returns to the Island after last year, where the Dutch group that organizes techno parties and festivals, Awakenings, will take the stage for the first time, with the world’s largest techno event, also includes the Awakenings Summer Festival. Rampage, considered the biggest party of drum&bass and dubstep, will have a place in the August party stream, and Next Level will also present itself. Higher Ground will be a venue for well-known house artists and up-and-coming talents.

The Art of Freedom will once again be at the festival, the aim of which is to color the Island with the visual power of striking, thought-provoking works and spatial installations. The hygiene blocks will be completely renewed, almost all mobile toilets will disappear, and they will be replaced by container toilet blocks.

“Last year we had a lot of trouble with hostel dust due to the unusual drought, this year we are doing things on several fronts to prevent this from happening again. On the one hand, at the end of last year, we eliminated the deficiencies caused by drying out on the grassy ground. We are working together with the Metropolitan Municipality and the Óbuda Municipality to ensure that in the event of a drought, we can continuously provide irrigation with water from the Danube. In addition, we are using a new dedusting treatment in the entire area of the festival, the essence of which is that the process uses the humidity of the air to form a slightly wet layer on the ground.”

– the announcement quoted chief organizer Tamás Kádár.

The full list of names just announced: Lorde, Macklemore, Mumford & Sons, Bonobo, Tale of Us, Girl in Red, Yung Lean, Caroline Polachek, Loyle Carner, Arlo Parks, Jeff Mills, AJR, Sleaford Mods, Ben Böhmer live, SG Lewis, Mochakk, Reinier Zonneveld Live, TroyBoi, Giant Rooks, Lazza, I Hate Models, 999999999, Confidence Man, The Aces, Son Mieux, Acid Arab, DJ Tennis, Shlomo, Herrensauna XXL, Anetha, TxC, Bizzey, Josman, Mezzosangue, Call Me Karizma, Lucie Antunes, Coloray, Vinicio Capossela, Anna RF, Queralt Lahoz, Haunted Youth, 47Ter, Leyo, Stain the Canvas, M. Byrd, Lass, Al-Qasar, Awir Leon, Damien.

The organizers have already announced, among others, Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + the Machine, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Sam Fender, Niall Horan, Diplo, Jamie xx, Sven Väth, Uncle Waffles, YUNGBLUD, M83, Moderat, Mimi Webb, Nothing But Thieves, Two Feet, Viagra Boys concert.

MTI