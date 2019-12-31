Seven people arrested by the police

Events of 30 December in numbers:

The police caught seven people and took another ten to various police stations on 30 December 2019.

Six perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Six people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu