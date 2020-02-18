Fifteen people arrested by the police

Events of 17 February in numbers:

The police caught fifteen people and took another fifteen to various police stations on 17 February 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes. Ten foreign people were taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Two people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County, from which one resulted in serious injuries and one in minor ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu