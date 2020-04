A 25-year-old man has died after he had been stabbed in Budapest last night (3rd April).

The victim got into a fight last night on tram 28 in District 8., Budapest. The attackers stabbed the 25-year-old man who suffered so severe injuries that he died on the spot.

The police caught the three attackers within 23 minutes: Károly D. (38), Anna L. (25) and János L. (43).

Investigation is still in progress.

index.hu

pixabay