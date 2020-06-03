Fourteen people arrested by the police

Events of 2 June in numbers:

The police caught fourteen people and took another twenty-one to various police stations on 2 June 2020.

Eleven perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Eleven people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There was one traffic accident in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County that resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu