He wanted to trick an elderly aunt in Debrecen – a warning from the police

The suspect stole money from elderly victims. Officers from Debrecen have completed their investigation.

According to the investigation, on June 25, 2020, around 10 a.m., a 70-year-old woman from Debrecen was called from an unknown number. The caller told her that her husband had caused a traffic accident and urgently needed money to make up for the damage. According to the request, the victim handed over nearly six million forints in cash to the man arriving at her apartment. A few minutes later, the husband arrived and notified the police immediately after he heard what happened.

There were several reports of similar calls that day. The elderly victims said they didn’t fall for the fraudsters, but they thought they should immediately inform the police that they had tried to trick them.

In connection with the crimes, criminal proceedings were initiated at the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters on suspicion of committing a fraudulent crime and an attempt to commit a fraudulent crime. During the proceedings, a 54-year-old man who was arrested on 13 July 2020 in downtown Debrecen was caught. He was just driving his car to another elderly man to take over the money he had asked for. Officers caught the man and seized his car used to commit the crimes. According to the available data, the man followed the instructions of his “bosses” hiding abroad. He was the one who approached the deceived seniors after making phone calls from abroad referring to a traffic accident and asking for money.

Following the interrogation of the Budapest resident as a suspect, the investigators detained him and initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on 15 July 2020 after the man testified.

Police officers took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.