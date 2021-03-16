Man steals a bicycle and falls while riding it

The 26-year-old man is suspected of stealing a bicycle from a sports hall in Berettyóújfalu. He didn’t get far with it.

A report was received by the police on March 12, 2021 at around 7 pm that a bicycle had been stolen from the sports hall in Berettyóújfalu. The applicant said he also saw a man in his twenties ride a bike. The patrols immediately began searching for the alleged perpetrator, who was found minutes later in a nearby street. The man was questioned and accounted for in connection with the bicycle he had. The local resident admitted that he had stolen the two-wheeler first and wanted to go home with it. The officers also noticed that one of the bicycle’s shift levers, as well as its reflective prism, were broken. The 26-year-old man was able to explain these matters as well. He said it was unusual for him to have a thin wheel on the bike and before the police stopped him he fell. Damage could probably have occurred on the vehicle at this time.

The patrols took him to the police station, and the bike was seized and returned to its owner on the same day. The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters has launched an investigation into a well-founded suspicion of theft.

