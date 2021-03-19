Train Hit and Killed a Man – Delays Expected

According to the available information, Maros InterCity train departing from the Nyugati Railway Station to Szeged at 17:53 hit and killed a man at Kőbánya-Kispest station.

Due to the accident, the trains on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok-Debrecen-Záhony and Budapest-Cegléd-Szeged lines are 15-30 minutes late, Máviform press officer told MTI on Friday evening.

Trains can only run on one track to Pestszentlőrinc until the end of the site investigation, which lasts probably until 9 pm. The Maros IC will not continue its journey, its passengers will be transferred to Feszty InterCity departing at 18:53. According to MTI, the victim died.

MTI

pixabay