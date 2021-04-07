Man attacks a police officer and the ambulance rushing to his aid

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office has investigated crimes against a 22-year-old man.

According to the indictment, police action was taken in October 2018 due to a fight at a buffet in Szabolcs. The patrols who arrived at the scene checked the drunk man sitting in the car and made a statement about what happened, and then noticed the bleeding injury and notified the ambulance service.

The accused did not respond to the ambulance’s questions and then leaned to the left in the seat, so the victim leaned closer through the back door of the vehicle to check his vital signs. To this, the defendant stated that “they were not being taken anywhere from here,” and then the paramedic was punched in the face.

Noticing this, the police officer, in order to prevent further attack, called on the accused to stop the act, but then the man attacked the police officer and hit him with a fist on his head.

Police then handcuffed the man, who continued to resist while insulting and threatening to abuse the police.

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office has committed a crime against an official or a person performing public duties, and has filed charges in the Fehérgyarmat District Court for 2 ordinary minor bodily harm and defamation.

The prosecution proposed that if the defendant confesses to committing the crimes at the preparatory hearing, the court would impose a custodial sentence of 5 years in prison and 5 years in disqualification from public affairs.

Central Investigative Headquarters