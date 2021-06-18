A bus driver made a mistake on Route 47 – did anyone see it?

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings on suspicion of carelessly causing a road accident.

According to the available data, on May 28, 2021, around 5:10 p.m., a man was driving a bus on the main road No. 47, in the inner part of Derecske, in the direction of Debrecen. The driver noticed late that a car in front of him was turning towards Szabadság Street, so he crashed into him from behind. In the accident, two suffered minor injuries, they were traveling on the bus.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters requests that anyone who has seen the incident report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters (Berettyóújfalu, Kossuth utca 17-19) or by phone 06-52 / 45, available 24 hours a day. 040, the telephone number of the 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Number, and 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu