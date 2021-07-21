“If you don’t stop the noise, I will shoot you!”

A man was threatened with a pistol in his garden at Furta on April 18 at two in the afternoon. According to the victim, he was only doing garden work in the yard when his neighbor leaned out of his window and grabbed a gun, which later turned out to be a gas alarm gun, police.hu reported.

Police received a report on April 18, 2021, around 2 p.m., that a man in Furta had been threatened with a pistol in his garden. The patrols immediately went to the scene and listened to the victim, who said he was doing garden work in the yard when his neighbor leaned out of his window and threatened with a gun-looking object in his hand to shoot him to death if he didn’t stop working.

Police then held the irritated man accountable for the incident, who admitted to talking to his neighbor and then voluntarily handed over his gas-alarm pistol to the officers.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated him for harassment.