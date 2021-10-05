Syrian Man Handed One Year Suspended Prison Sentence for Illegal Border Crossing

A Szeged court has sentenced a Syrian man who attempted at the weekend to climb over the border fence with Serbia using a ladder to a twelve month prison sentence suspended for three years.

The 28-year-old man told the court he had journeyed from Turkey through Greece, Albania and Serbia before arriving at the Hungarian border on Saturday morning with the intention of travelling on to Germany, the court said in a statement on Monday. At Ásotthalom he used a ladder to climb over the fence but was stopped by patrolling officers. The court also expelled the man from Hungary’s territory for two years.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay