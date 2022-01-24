Teenagers Got Robbed on Debrecen Tram

An alert was received by the police on the afternoon of January 23rd that two boys had been robbed in Debrecen.

According to available information, the 17-year-old boys met two young people in the city centre they didn’t know. The two teenagers asked them for money. The victims did not comply with their request and then tried to avoid further atrocity, so they boarded a tram.

However, the perpetrators followed them, constantly threatening them. Eventually, the two boys complied with their demand and handed them nearly 16,000 forints and then got off at the next tram stop. A public area inspector was asked for help, who immediately notified the police.

After the report, local investigators and patrols began searching for the perpetrators. According to the obtained data and the received personal descriptions, one of the young people was arrested by the police three hours later in Petőfi square, and the other shortly afterwards, at the bus station. The 18-year-old resident of Derecske and the 14-year-old resident of Hajdudorog were taken to the police station, interrogated as a suspect, then detained, and a motion was made to arrest them. They were prosecuted by the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters on suspicion of robbery.

civishir.hu

pixabay