Two trucks collided near Berettyóújfalu, reports the website of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

The collision occurred at the 42-kilometer section of main road no. 42.

According to the available information, no-one injured in the accident.

Firefighters from Berettyóújfalu were alerted to the scene. They unplugged the vehicles and checked the site.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay