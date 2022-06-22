Woman Strangles Her Husband’s Lover in Tiszadada

The woman who had been arrested by the Nyíregyháza District Court on Wednesday after suspectedly strangling her husband’s lover in Tiszadada, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County, on June 18th, was aware of her husband’s relationship for a certain period of time.

The woman found her husband and her lover in bed in a Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg family house in the afternoon June 18th. Then the wife began to beat the lover, then with an ashtray she hit her husband, who fled the scene. She then continued to abuse the other woman and strangled her with her bare hands. The woman died at the scene.



The suspect and her counsel filed an appeal against the arrest.

telex.hu

pixabay