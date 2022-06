A 66-year-old Hungarian man wanted to enter the country at Ártánd on June 24th, but he was arrested by the police.

Due to the forgery of public documents, the man was already searched by the Budapest Police Headquarters. The 66-year-old Hungarian man tried to enter Hungary on Friday. The 66-year-old man was taken to the Berettyóújfalu Police Station, police.hu reported.

debreceninap.hu