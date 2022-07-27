Pedestrian Hit By a Cyclist on Csapó Street – Police are Asking for the People’s Help

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

 

Based on the available information, a woman was riding a bicycle in Debrecen, on Csapó street on July 8th, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. The cyclist hit a pedestrian in front of Csapó street 26. The victim fell and, according to the primary medical opinion, suffered serious injuries.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni road 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, or on 06- 80/555-111 toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

