There have been several knife attacks and fights in Debrecen in recent days

Five men from four locations were arrested in Debrecen in recent days. According to the police, alcohol also played a role in heightened emotions and aggression.

In Debrecen, on October 28, 2022, at 9:00 p.m., the officers arrested a man from Csárda Street who abused a 60-year-old local resident on the street. The 29-year-old man was first taken to a detox center due to his condition, and after he regained consciousness, he was questioned by the investigators as a suspect the following day. He is being prosecuted for attempted grievous bodily harm.

“I got very nervous,” said the 52-year-old man who chased a cyclist on the bicycle path on the outskirts of Debrecen with a knife in his hand on October 29, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. He believed that he wanted to hit him. During questioning, he did not deny that he had consumed alcohol before. Proceedings were initiated against him due to the well-founded suspicion of armed disorderly conduct.

On October 29, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., the patrol caught the two young people near Kassai út, who had previously lost their anger in an apartment building. The apartment door of a man who lived there was damaged, then the bench in front of the house was broken. After the report, the Debrecen police arrested them and brought them to the captain’s office. Proceedings were initiated against the 21- and 18-year-old brother and sister due to the well-founded suspicion of committing disorderly conduct.

Investigators questioned a 36-year-old man who attacked an acquaintance with a pocket knife in a shop in Debrecen on October 29, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of armed disorder and serious bodily injury. His actions were dominated by jealousy and some drinking. The victim’s arm was injured, and it took eight days to heal.

