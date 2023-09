During a planned exercise of the Air Police Service of the Standby Police, on September 7th, 2023 at 2:44 p.m. near Balatonszéplak, an MD 500E police helicopter fell into Lake Balaton.

The accident happened for reasons currently unclear. According to the police statement, the plane’s two-man crew was rescued by a nearby ship and brought to shore without serious injuries. The circumstances of the case are under investigation.

debreceninap.hu