Charges filed against the man who beat his partner to death and then fell asleep beside her

The Debrecen Chief Prosecutor’s Office has requested a harsher sentence for the man who fatally beat his partner, currently serving a 15-year prison term.

According to the ruling, the couple’s relationship deteriorated in the fall of 2023, as the man suspected his partner of having an affair with a coworker. He repeatedly confronted her about this, during which he also physically abused her. In November 2023, he assaulted her severely, causing injuries that required more than eight days to heal. A criminal investigation was launched following the woman’s complaint.

At the beginning of December, the investigative authorities summoned the man for questioning. He became extremely agitated, believing his partner had withdrawn her complaint. He confronted her over the police proceedings and brutally beat the woman, who was sitting on the bed, for approximately half an hour before lying down beside her. During the night, he noticed that she was not breathing and had no pulse, yet he returned to sleep.

The injuries were so severe that even timely, professional medical intervention may not have saved her life.

The Miskolc Court sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison and 10 years of disqualification from public affairs for murder committed with particular cruelty and a base motive, ruling that he is not eligible for parole.

The prosecution appealed for a harsher sentence, while the defendant and his lawyer appealed primarily to change the classification of the crime and obtain acquittal, or to seek a reduced sentence.

The Debrecen Chief Prosecutor’s Office has maintained its appeal for a harsher penalty, arguing that the defendant’s violent behavior poses an increased risk to society, and that the objectives of punishment can only be achieved through a longer prison term.

The case will be decided at the second instance by the Debrecen Court of Appeal.