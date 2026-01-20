Hungary plans stricter rules for e-scooters and bicycles in traffic overhaul

Hungary is preparing a major update to its traffic rules (KRESZ) for the first time in 50 years, with a special focus on e-scooters, bicycles, and pedestrians. The draft legislation, currently under public consultation, also proposes higher speed limits for certain roads.

What’s new for e-scooters:

Motorized scooters would be split into two categories: low-power and high-power. Low-power scooters could be ridden from age 12 with a maximum speed of 20 km/h, while high-power scooters would be allowed from age 14, with a top speed of 45 km/h. Helmets would be mandatory for all riders, and carrying passengers would be strictly prohibited.

Other Key Changes:

Speed limits: Selected highways could see speeds above 130 km/h, certain main roads could exceed 110 km/h, and two-lane roads outside urban areas could allow up to 100 km/h. Trucks, buses, and vehicles with trailers would be limited to 90 km/h, while mopeds could reach 45 km/h.

Pedestrian rules: Priority would apply to all pedestrians intending to cross, not just those already on the road. Overtaking near crosswalks would be banned within 20 meters, and using phones or headphones while crossing would be prohibited.

Cyclists: New concepts such as “open bicycle lanes” and “bicycle streets” would appear. Helmets would be mandatory under age 14, and carrying passengers would be banned under 16.

Motorcyclists and visibility: Outside urban areas, riders would need full protective clothing, gloves, and shoes in addition to helmets. Pedestrians and cyclists would be required to wear reflective clothing in low-visibility conditions. In case of accidents or breakdowns, all road users must wear high-visibility gear.

While the rules are still being discussed and may change, the proposed updates aim to make Hungary’s streets safer for micro-mobility users, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

(Forbes/HVG)