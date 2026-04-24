A man was seen driving noticeably slowly and erratically in Debrecen, which caught the attention of the police

Officers in Debrecen became suspicious of a vehicle whose driver was operating the car in an unusually slow and uncertain manner on Monday morning.

They stopped the vehicle, and their suspicion was quickly confirmed: a breathalyzer test showed an alcohol level six times above the legal criminal limit. The 45-year-old local man did not deny it and stated that he had consumed 200 millilitres of spirits. Police officers confiscated his driving licence on the spot and took him into custody.

Less than 24 hours later, the man was stopped again, this time by officers of the Rapid Response Police. The Debrecen resident had still not learned from the previous incident, as on Tuesday dawn he once again registered an alcohol level well above the criminal threshold on a breath test, according to the county police on social media.

He was questioned as a suspect for two counts of driving under the influence, and was placed in criminal detention.