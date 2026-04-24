EEA: Fairness and Business Support Crucial for Circular Economy Growth

The European Environment Agency highlights that making the circular economy work in Europe requires a strong focus on people as well as businesses. According to two new briefings, success depends on ensuring that policies support entrepreneurs, workers, and citizens alike, while also addressing barriers that prevent circular business models from scaling up. Although the sector has significant job-creation potential—up to 500,000 new jobs by 2030—many companies still struggle with growth, and existing jobs are not always fair or inclusive.

The reports stress that expanding circular businesses involves reaching new markets, transforming business systems, and encouraging cultural shifts among consumers. At the same time, policymakers must promote innovation, fair competition, and better financing conditions. The agency also underlines that a just transition is essential: while circular economy jobs have increased to 4.4 million in the EU, challenges remain around job quality, skills, and equal access. Overall, integrating fairness and inclusion into circular economy policies is key to achieving environmental, economic, and social goals.

(eea.euroap.eu)