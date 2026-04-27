A man in Debrecen threatened neighborhood children with an air rifle

An 56-year-old man was disturbed by children playing loudly next door in Debrecen. He was taken into custody by police on suspicion of disorderly conduct committed with a weapon.

The children were playing football yesterday afternoon, and one of them was even blowing a whistle during the game; the ball occasionally hit the fence as well.

The neighbor had had enough of the noisy youngsters and made his point by confronting them with an air rifle in his hand, expressing his desire for a quieter Sunday afternoon. His actions proved effective, as the children ran home crying to their parents, who immediately called the police.

Officers heard statements from both sides, then detained the 56-year-old neighbor and confiscated the air rifle. During questioning, the man made a full confession, explaining his actions as a result of sudden anger, though he said he regretted frightening the children so much.

The Debrecen Police Department has initiated proceedings against him for disorderly conduct committed with a weapon.

(police.hu)