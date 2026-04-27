Due to runway maintenance, Debrecen Airport will shut down

Between May 4, 2026, at 13:45 and May 8 at 07:00, preventive maintenance will be carried out on the runway of Debrecen Airport.

The purpose of the work is to ensure the long-term, uninterrupted operation of the airport’s infrastructure and to continuously improve the condition of the runway. This information was shared on the airport’s Facebook page, where it is also noted that preventive maintenance is an essential step in maintaining safe air transport.

During the maintenance, specialists will conduct thorough inspections and carry out renovations as needed to ensure the airport can always provide the highest level of service to its passengers.

During the work, airport operations will be suspended, affecting four flights.