An 18-year-old Hungarian football player collapsed and died during training

On June 21, at the Andráshida Sports Center, in the second half of the training, 18-year-old Viktor Marcell Hegedüs collapsed and lost consciousness without any previous signs, the club’s website reported the horrible event.

The teammates and the coach immediately rushed to the aid of the young player and tried to bring him to a stable state. Meanwhile, they began resuscitation under the direction of the ambulance service by telephone, using a heart massage and a defibrillator. After the ambulance arrived, they fought for the life of our player for a long time, but unfortunately, they could no longer save him.

The team was preparing for the Overture to NB III when the tragedy happened.

