The investigation of the work accident in Biharkeresztes has been completed

Sport
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The investigation of the work accident in Biharkeresztes has been completed

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of misconduct in the Biharkeresztes Police Station occupation. According to the investigation, the suspect was working at a local site as a forklift driver on the morning of December 14, 2020. That day they had just insulated a door that required a forklift as they had to go high to do the task. A pallet was placed on the machine – which two stood in – and the suspect instructed his staff to raise the fork of the truck. Not long after, they fell with the pallet and suffered serious injuries. Police interrogated the 45-year-old man as a suspect, and he testified.

The Biharkeresztes police officers took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

The investigation of the work accident in Biharkeresztes has been completed

Bácsi Éva

Viktor Orbán defended Katinka Hosszú

Bácsi Éva

Hamilton finds Hungarian homophobic law unacceptable

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *