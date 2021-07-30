The investigation of the work accident in Biharkeresztes has been completed

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of misconduct in the Biharkeresztes Police Station occupation. According to the investigation, the suspect was working at a local site as a forklift driver on the morning of December 14, 2020. That day they had just insulated a door that required a forklift as they had to go high to do the task. A pallet was placed on the machine – which two stood in – and the suspect instructed his staff to raise the fork of the truck. Not long after, they fell with the pallet and suffered serious injuries. Police interrogated the 45-year-old man as a suspect, and he testified.

The Biharkeresztes police officers took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.

police.hu