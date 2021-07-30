Hamilton finds Hungarian homophobic law unacceptable

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, expressed a strong opinion about Hungary and the homophobic law.

According to the British competitor, the anti-LGBTQ law of the Hungarian government is unacceptable. On Instagram, he is sending us this message:

In his post, Hamilton even writes that he encourages his Hungarian followers to stand up for the rights of LGBTQ people in the government’s referendum, Telex writes.

The British competitor arrived in the country for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held at the Hungaroring from 30 July to 1 August this year, where spectators can support their favorite pilots live on site.

debreceninap.hu