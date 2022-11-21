Hungary-Greece: Victory at Dzudsák’s Farewell Match

The Hungarian national football team defeated the visiting Greek team 2-1 in Sunday’s friendly match.

At the meeting, Roland Sallai took the lead in the 15th minute, the Greeks equalized with Anastasziosz Bakaszetasz’s 11th in the 81st minute. In overtime, Zsolt Kalmár decided the match with his first touch of the ball, a free kick. The Hungarians also initiated new recruits in Pál Dárdai and Péter Szappanos. Balázs Dzudzsák, who was replaced in the 53rd minute, wore the crested jersey for the 109th time, thereby becoming the sole top scorer for the national team ahead of Gábor Király.

Friendly match: Hungary-Greece 2-1 (1-0) Puskás Arena, 55,000 spectators, v.: Daniele Chiffi (Italian) scorers: Sallai (15th), Kalmár (93rd) and Bakaszetasz (81st, from 11th) yellow card: Botka (64), Kalmár (94)

MTI

pixabay