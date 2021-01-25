DEHÖK was allocated for accepting the model change without criticism

Those who are not satisfied by the change should express their dissatisfaction. As reported, the Senate of the University of Debrecen initiated a change of model of the maintainer “proposed” by the government without a single vote against it.

The student self-government of the University of Debrecen did not create an obstacle to the transaction either, the delegates’ meeting of the organization accepted in a 70: 0 ratio that their senate members support the establishment of the institution. We wrote earlier about what this change can bring to the university.

Although DEHÖK unanimously supported the model change, a significant proportion of students disagreed. One spectacular sign of this is the appearance of dissatisfied comments under the student government’s Facebook posts. Let us not underestimate the importance of these, because with a face and a real profile, few take their true position today that is not in line with their power.

Some critical comments:

Patyomkin organization Patyomkin’s Fb page!

A mechanized shooter will come here and have a good day!

Shame on you.

Would you share, please, on the basis of what written information, impact studies and guarantees did you decide to do so in a 70: 0 ratio?

this is called 100% NER compatibility.

I know that their rector is Orbán’s loyal (even servile!) vassal, but I didn’t think the minimum point (0%) for students ’civil courage was on DE!

No responses have yet been issued for these comments.

