DEENK can be the “Community Space of the Year”

The National Library of the University of Debrecen started the “Community Space of the Year 2020” poll, which was announced for the eleventh time by the Office of the Year team. The organizers are waiting for the votes here until February 8.

During the competition, candidates are rewarded based on who created a new value by shaping the office market and the employer culture. Among the twenty candidates for the “Community Space of the Year 2020” public vote, there are three Debrecen entrants, two of them -the University of Debrecen Life Sciences Library, Main Building – Library Grand Reader – were nominated for the competition by DEENK.

The university library handed over its renewed spaces to its readers in September. The investment, which can be implemented with a total expenditure of almost 400 million forints, must be a renewed infrastructure developed by the institution that meets the expectations of the 21st century.

The student spaces of the Life Sciences Building and Library were renovated from HUF 59.4 million, while the spaces of the University and National Library of the Main Building were renovated from HUF 170.7 million. Complementing the construction investments, the university supported the purchase of the necessary furniture in the amount of HUF 81.7 million from its own resources.

– We dreamed of a modern and innovative community space in which our visitors can feel at home, – said Gyöngyi Karácsony to the hirek.unideb.hu portal. The Director-General of DEENK added: These two nominations also show us that a “trendy”, forward-looking library in all its elements is developing within the walls of the University of Debrecen.

In the competition, the university library started together with the contractor Vivax Irodabútor Kft. Entries will be judged by a professional jury, taking into account the voices of the online voting audience on the site.