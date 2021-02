Date: 24 February at 18.00

Join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!

Play with us (max 10 players/game) as we attempt to hold our spaceship together and return back to civilization. But beware…as there may be an alien impostor aboard!

Who can join?



Join our Discord server with this link:

https://discord.gg/PzFwG5JvFe Every exchange student and their friends.Join our Discord server with this link:

Hope to see you soon!

ESN Debrecen Team