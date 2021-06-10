QS ranking: the University of Debrecen is in the top 600

It continues to rank the University of Debrecen among the top 600 higher education institutions in the world in QS’s latest global ranking. This year, for the first time, the institution was also ranked in the Shanghai Ranking field of physics and ecology.

The University of Debrecen ranks 591-600 on the QS World University Rankings 2022 published by the renowned English ranking maker Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday, making DE one of the top 46 percent of ranked institutions. It still holds second place among Hungarian universities.

As in previous years, the institution was the best in terms of the proportion of foreign students – it ranked 157th globally – as well as the opinion of employers and the proportion of foreign lecturers in indicators.

The London-based Quacquarelli Symonds has been compiling a world ranking of higher education institutions since 2004, with 1,300 from 1,673 higher education institutions in 93 countries, including 145 new entrants. When compiling the list, six aspects are taken into account: the proportion of lecturers and students (20%), the opinion of employers (10%), the frequency of citations of scientific works related to the institution (20%), the perception of academia (40%) and foreign proportion of teachers and students (5-5%).

At the top of the ranking is the University of Debrecen’s overseas partner, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, ahead of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and Stanford University in the United States. Nine institutions from Hungary were added to the list, in addition to the University of Debrecen, the University of Szeged, the Eötvös Loránd University and the University of Pécs achieved the best results. https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/world-university-rankings/2022

As a new entrant to the Shanghai Ranking thematic lists

The University of Debrecen debuted at 301-400 in physics and 401-500 in ecology at the Far East Shanghai Ranking in the Far East. From physics, the quality of international collaborations and research, while from ecology, research results and the impact of research achieved the best results in indicators.

In 2009, Shanghai Ranking first published university world rankings by academic subject. With the introduction of the improved methodology, the Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) was published in 2017. GRAS 2021 compares higher education institutions in a total of 54 subjects in the fields of natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medicine and social sciences. Out of the 4,000 universities surveyed in 93 countries, more than 1,800 will eventually be ranked.

The GRAS ranking uses a number of objective scientific indicators and third-party data to measure the performance of universities in a given subject: Q1 research output (Q1), research impact (CNCI), international collaboration (IC), research quality (TOP ) and international scientific awards (AWARDs). The International Science Awards Index is based on the Academic Excellence Survey (AES) conducted by Shanghai Ranking since 2017. By February 2021, more than 1,000 professors from the world’s leading universities had participated in the survey.

The physics ranking is led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, while the ecology list is led by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

hirek.unideb.hu