New managers have been appointed at the clinic in Debrecen

Management assignments were handed over at the University of Debrecen. The two new clinical directors and the new head of the center took over their appointments from the rector of the institution and the president of the Clinical Center.

The new, independent Gastroenterology Clinic of the Clinical Center will be headed by Professor Mária Papp from November 15.

The director of the new Rheumatology Clinic will be Gabriella Szűcs, a university professor, from December 1.

As of November 15, István Várkonyi, Assistant Professor and Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases has been appointed Head of the Epidemiology Coordination Center.

The documents on the appointments were handed over in a narrow circle by the Rector of the University of Debrecen and the President of the Clinical Center, Zoltán Szabó, the President of the Clinical Center, on 15 November in the Rector’s Council Hall.

All three mandates are for an indefinite period.

