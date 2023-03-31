The talent of the Faculty of Music is among the best faculty leaders in the country

With his exceptional performance, the fifth-year student of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen finished second in the faculty leadership competition in the capital. The faculty of Music’s talent ranked among the best in the country and beat several competitors considered to be potential.

At the end of March, the Ferenc Liszt University of Music announced the Lunto Rezső Faculty Conducting Competition for the country’s university students, the purpose of which was to enable young people to demonstrate their technical knowledge of conducting and to prove to a committee of experts their artistic and pedagogical skills necessary for effective choral work.

Kozak Olimpiu, a 5th-year student at the Faculty of Music in Debrecen, also took part in the competition held in the Dome of the Academy of Music. The talented student of the University of Debrecen compared his skills with seven music academy competitors.

At the competition, he had to conduct Joseph Rheinberger: Ave Regina (Sechs Marianische Hymnen – op. 171 No. 6) and Miklós Kocsár: Salve Regina based on a draw.

Kozak Olimpiu performed outstandingly, as he reached the final in the highly qualified field, where he ended up in second place and received a scholarship from the Music Academy Foundation. In the finale, he had to conduct Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck’s Cantate Domino, a romantic or turn-of-the-century choral work written for a mixed choir, as well as Zoltán Kodály’s composition Az 50. Genfi zzoltár.

The fifth-year student of the DE Faculty of Music earned the recognition of the audience in addition to the valuable podium position, the audience chose him as the best competitor.

The preparation of the young talent was helped by Sándor Kabdebó and Mónika Végh from the Faculty of Music.

unideb.hu