Erasmus+ BIP events at the University of Debrecen

Guest students from Germany, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria came to the first Erasmus+ BIP (Blended Intensive Program) course of the University of Debrecen. At the four-day GloLiteToLead training course, in addition to interactive language sessions, managers of domestic and international companies gave attitude-shaping lectures, organized by the Faculty of Economics.



The program focused on the development of management competencies and skills and the development of a new approach by developing a new economic and business way of thinking of the students, promoting their future activities as company and institution managers.

The first short-term intensive mobility course is followed by two more BIPs in the spring semester. Between May 22 and 26, the University of Debrecen hosts the program New Aspects of topical dosage forms and the Basics of nanoformulation at the Faculty of Pharmacy, with the participation of students and lecturers from the French University of Claude Bernard Lyon and the University of Nagyvárad. And students of the partner universities of the European University Association of NeurotechEU can get to know the latest methods of electron microscopy sample preparation at the Faculty of General Medicine between July 17 and July 22 within the framework of the intensive mobility program, Orsolya Jánosy, University of Debrecen International

– said the Office manager.

The Blended Intensive Program is a new element of Erasmus+ mobility. Students can participate in a few weeks of intensive training at foreign partner universities, which ends with online training that can also be completed at home.

One of the important objectives of the Erasmus+ program is inclusion, to make it even more accessible, to provide more opportunities and more support for new participants and those with more limited access, thus broadening the range of applicants as much as possible. A BIP provides an excellent opportunity for this. Here, students only have to participate in short, usually five-day physical mobility, which is combined with virtual mobility. In this way, people who for some reason cannot travel for longer mobility can join the program. Participating in a BIP can be the first step towards a long study trip abroad or a professional internship, as it can motivate and give confidence to students who do not yet feel confident enough to participate in a semester-long scholarship program

– added Orsolya Jánosy.

In the academic year 2023/2024, the University of Debrecen plans to organize four more BIPs, and many partner institutions also organize BIPs across Europe, in which 30 University of Debrecen students have already participated.

