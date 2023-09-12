Novelties in social studies teacher training at the University of Debrecen

In three semesters, 52 students enrolled in the first master’s program in social studies at the Nyíregyháza campus of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen can graduate in three semesters. An important change is that the training is also available in the form of a state scholarship – it was revealed at the Friday briefing held for those involved in Nyíregyháza.



At the event, the vice chancellor of education at the University of Debrecen, Bartha Elek, said that the UD Faculty of Health Sciences is one of the university’s most innovative faculties not only in health sciences, social sciences and social fields but also in teacher training.

For example, a few years ago they started the health education course, which aroused enormous interest and has been working well ever since. We accepted almost half of those who applied for our short-cycle teacher training programs here

– emphasized the vice-rector of education.

Annamária Pósánné Rácz, the director general of education at the UD, said: the shortening of the training period of the social studies teacher’s master’s program starting now from four semesters to three semesters will be a great relief for the students, as they will reach the professional qualification they need much sooner. In addition, this teacher training is not included in the calculation of the state scholarship semesters, so they can study with state funding, practically without out-of-pocket costs, if they accept the conditions of the state scholarship training.

The social studies teacher master’s course was established and launched by the University of Debrecen first in the country, we had to put together the entire training and output system of the training, which is a serious innovation

– declared the director general of education.

Anita Rusinné Fedor, the general and scientific deputy dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, said: the students who complete the training will be able to find work as teachers primarily in public education and vocational training institutions, in technical schools where social training takes place, there is a social department and a social sector graduation certificate is awarded. With this qualification, you will be able to find a job at organizations and educational institutions where the secondary training of social professionals takes place in the form of adult training.

This training is recommended for all professionals in the helping professions, as it is possible to learn a significant part of psychological and pedagogical knowledge. By mastering these, primarily those working in family support and child protection, as well as school social workers, will gain competencies that effectively contribute to being able to do their work even more effectively

– added the general and academic deputy dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

(unideb.hu)