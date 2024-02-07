Expanding corporate knowledge material at the Faculty of Informatics

Students of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen receive modern information technology knowledge and can obtain a competitive degree. The Faculty of Informatics continues to offer training opportunities that are organically connected to data science and artificial intelligence. In the 2024 general admission procedure, applicants can choose from three basic and one undivided course, as well as five master’s courses.



Informatics is the most dynamically developing scientific field of our time, the majors offered at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen always offer knowledge that can adapt to these changes and the demands of the labor market.

Information technology is needed in all areas of life, in the digitized world the responsibility of the profession has also increased significantly, the presence of a competent workforce is even more justified. Anyone who wants to understand what is happening in the world and what can be expected in the coming decades will be able to follow the changes perfectly thanks to our training. Our training offer covers all areas of IT, with the appearance of the master’s degree in data science, a new focal point has gained space in the faculty, and there is a lot of interest in this from abroad, thanks to the fact that artificial intelligence also defines everyday life. We want to pass on such knowledge that the students can become good professionals and, based on their qualifications, they can be marketable at the international level

– said András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen.

The professionals of the future are trained by highly qualified instructors with practical experience in program design informatics, engineering informatics, and economic informatics bachelor’s programs. In classrooms equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, students can learn about, among other things, the development and application of software-oriented information technology systems, the design of algorithms, software development, the application of artificial intelligence methods and tools, computer and telecommunication networks, and the installation and operation of technical IT and information systems and services.

Students can plan their studies in such a way that they have plenty of opportunities for further professional development after the bachelor’s degree since the Faculty of Informatics offers several master’s courses. In data science, program design informatics, engineering informatics, economic informatics and IT teachers, they can acquire the most up-to-date knowledge in the master’s degree programs, among other things, they will receive help for the innovative, research-level deepening of data science, as well as current technologies used for analysis and modeling, methods of developing technical IT systems, and software design, with system simulation, they can meet all areas of information management.

The certificate of the Faculty of Informatics certifies marketable knowledge, which offers immediate job opportunities to graduates. Young IT professionals starting their careers can easily find jobs such as data analyst, data engineer, data scientist, business analyst, software developer, system designer and developer, or even company management IT, system administrator.

After obtaining the diploma, students quickly find a job. They can easily find a job in Debrecen, anywhere in the country or abroad, and in this profession, there is also an increasing scope for online work. Many people already do this kind of remote work during their university years. In the master’s course, there is also the possibility of continuing education in a dual format, this practice-based education is strengthened by the contact with large companies, which is sufficiently intensive during the entire training period

– added the head of the faculty.

In addition to the bachelor’s and master’s courses, teacher training is also available through the undivided teacher training program for IT teachers, and it is also possible for students to acquire the broadest knowledge about artificial intelligence within the framework of the specialized continuing education program in the field of AI.

As there is a growing demand for specialists who can design effective IT solutions and respond to data-centric problems in their field, the Faculty of Informatics’ industrial examination center also helps students with their placement in the labor market by providing them with the opportunity to obtain internationally accepted industrial certificates (e.g. Microsoft, Cisco, Nvidia). the acquisition of knowledge. In the past two months, about a thousand students participated free of charge in the Faculty of Informatics’s related exam preparation courses in English. Among the faculty’s plans is the expansion of the exam center and the range of industrial courses, so that, for example, participants in the master’s program will be able to join more widely. In addition, young people can complete a professional internship at the faculty, and can also be actively involved in teaching and research activities.

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen is becoming more and more popular every year, they currently have around 2,800 students, more than 800 of whom are foreigners. In addition to marketable knowledge, a lively student life awaits applicants who can study and improve their language skills in an international environment.

(unideb.hu)