Children’s good wishes flew to the sky on purple balloons – video

Kindergarten students attached their good wishes to their sick friends on purple balloons, then flew them up together in the square in front of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen. On Monday morning, hundreds of environmentally friendly balloons flew into the sky. The action called Hear the Good Wishes of the Heavens has been organized by the Leukemia Children’s Foundation every year since 2016.



Kindergarten students want to encourage and inspire their sick peers to recover with their wishes and wishes attached to purple balloons.

– I think it is very important for a healthy society to bear the fate of sick children at heart. This is why the Leukemia Children’s Foundation organizes this awareness campaign every year on the occasion of World Patient Day. At the event, now held for the ninth time, the kindergarten students formulated their wishes and desires for their fellow patients, hoping that the heavens would fulfill them, Csongor Kiss, Head of Department of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, teacher, and chairman of the board of trustees of the Foundation for Children with Leukemia, told hirek.unideb.hu

The countdown was started again this year by professor Kiss Csongor.

The hundreds of purple balloons went up at the same time a few minutes after 11 o’clock.

The impact of such actions is immeasurable. In the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department, we treat children with leukemia and other cancers and hematopoietic disorders on 15 beds. We use the most modern therapies, but we believe that it helps their recovery to a great extent if their healthy peers think of them and support them with their good wishes

– emphasized the professor.

Kindergarten students from the University of Debrecen, as well as children attending Ispotály utca, Simonyi út and Százszorszép kindergartens, took part in the action called “Hear the good wishes of the heavens”.

The program was also organized in front of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department, with the participation of children undergoing treatment and those coming for appointments, as well as their parents, nurses and doctors.

The UD Gyakorló Kindergarten in Hajdúböszörmény also joined the event, where the children released pigeons into the air instead of balloons.

(unideb.hu)