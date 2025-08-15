University of Debrecen showcases Hungarian garden diversity for the Flower Carnival

The University of Debrecen is once again joining the Flower Carnival’s “Flowering City” program this year. The composition in front of the Main Building this time showcases the diversity and key features of Hungarian garden culture. The floral islands will decorate University Square until Friday, August 22.

Following extensive preparation and planning, the floral islands in front of the university’s main building were completed in just over a week, based on the plans and under the direction of certified horticulturist József Bíró.

The University of Debrecen (UD) has been a regular participant in the Flower Carnival since 2008, as it is important for the institution to be part of the city’s cultural life during the celebration of flowers as well. For the third time, the university is preparing a composition specifically for the “Flowering City” program, each year built around a different theme. This year’s design invites visitors to explore Hungarian landscapes, reflecting the diversity of the university and symbolizing the fact that its 30,000 students come from nearly every corner of Hungary to study in Debrecen – said Mónika Rőfi, head of the UD Event Coordination and Alumni Center, to the portal hirek.unideb.hu.

The floral islands were created by the staff of UD Praktika Kft., who are also responsible for the maintenance of the university’s parks and green areas.

This year’s Flower Carnival planting evokes the regional gardens found across Hungary: visitors can admire the wildflowers of the mountains, an Alföld farmhouse garden with drought-tolerant plants and a vegetable patch, as well as a Mediterranean-style flower garden representing southern Hungary. The statues facing the building’s fountain have also been dressed in flowers – explained certified horticulturist József Bíró, managing director of UD Praktika Kft.

The “Native Landscape” gardens will be on display until Friday, August 22, offering visitors the perfect floral backdrop for photos and selfies in front of the university’s Main Building during the Flower Carnival season.

(unideb.hu)